Photos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Department's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Ohio University Lancaster Theatre, The Lancaster Playhouse, and Garret Players presents "It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play." Adapted by Joe Landry, Music by Kevin Connors.

PLOT: This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. It's a Wonderful Life is based on the story, "The Greatest Gift" by Philip Van Doren Stern, Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.

TICKETS, $10. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212072®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcommerce.cashnet.com%2Foul-theatre?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

*Special pre-show musical guests in Wagner Theatre Thursday 7 PM, "The Hughes Family SIngers", Friday 7 PM, "Lancaster Men's Chorus", Saturday 2 PM, "Standing Stone Strings and Things Dulcimer Club", Saturday 7 PM, "Lancaster High School Choirs". Also, "Grammatones" will be performing in the lobby before Saturday shows.

Directors: PJ Aubrey, A Victor Jones, Assistant Director Marilyn Steiner, Lighting Designer Dale Harris, Set Design A Victor Jones. Cast: Stage Manager...Gail Greenzeig, Freddie Filmore, Announcer...Joey Austin, Jake Laurents, George, young George...Donnie Van Meter Sally Applewhite, Mary, young Mary...Abby Reeves Lana Sherwood, Violet... Leslie Glenn Harry Jazzbo Heywood, Clarence...Scott Gottliebson Jingle Singers...Cathy Bitler, Hollie Staten Merchant, Terry O'Malley, Angela Russell Foley Artists...Emily Bartholic, Alex Nyamohanga, Elijah Boggs Rose Bailey, George's Mother...Debra Smith Harry Bailey, George's kid brother...Elijah Logan Old Man Gower, a druggist...Ken Culver Bert, a cop...Connor Daugherty Henry F. Potter, the richest meanest man in town...Jim Shannon Billy Bailey, George's Uncle...Jeffrey Porter Pete, George's son...Cian Bowers ZuZu, George's daughter...Norah Hanson Joseph, the superintendent of the angels...John Pekar Peter Bailey, George's father...Fred Norris Ernie, a cab driver...Jeff Husband Sam Wainwright, an entrepreneur...Connor Daugherty Old Man Collins, an eavesdropper...Fred Norris Dr. Campbell, board of Bailey Bros. Building & Loan...Ken Culver Matilda, secretary...Kim Wickham Ruth Dakin Bailey, Harry's wife...Hollie Staten Merchant Mrs. Hatch, Mary's Mother...Gail Greenzeig Ed, at the run of the bank...Elijah Logan Charlie, at the run of the bank...Fred Norris Man, at the bank...Cathy Bitler Mrs. Thompson, at the run of the bank...Gail Greenzeig Schultz, a German at the Martini house dedication...Connor Daugherty Martini, an Italian bar/restaurant owner...Joey Austin Man, in bar...Connor Daugherty Horrace, the Teller...Kim Wickam Sadie Vance, state bank examiner...Linda Kauffman Janie, George's daughter...Cora Bowers Tommy, George's son...Parker Dickerson Mr. Welch, a schoolteacher's husband...Elijah Logan Nick, a bartender...Connor Daugherty Binky, a bouncer...Leslie Glenn Bridgekeeper...Jeff Husband Cop, in bar...Kim Wickam Sheriff...Jeff Husband.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer