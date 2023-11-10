Photos: First look at New Herring Productions' THE BIRDS

The Birds will run from November 11 - 26, 2023

Nov. 10, 2023

Based on the suspenseful short story by Daphne du Maurier (and the basis for Alfred Hitchcock's  movie of the same title), two strangers, Nat and Diane, take shelter in a small summer cabin from a relentless mass of attacking birds. When a young woman, Julia, appears unexpectantly with disturbing news of the outside world, the gravity of the strange and unprovoked global bird attacks sinks in. Doing their best to survive without power, little food, and a possible armed neighbor who may be alive and watching them, their survival becomes even more doubtful when boredom, stress, and paranoia take hold of their makeshift sanctuary.   

The Birds performances run November 11 - 26, 2023, at MadLab, 277 North 3rd Street, Columbus, OH, 43215  For more information or to purchase tickets, visit:Click Herehttps://newherring.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at New Herring Productions' THE BIRDS

Recommended For You