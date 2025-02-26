Photos: First look at MTVarts’ Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beauty and the Beast JR. tells the story of Belle, an adventurous young girl, and the Beast, her hideous captor who is actually a young prince trapped under a spell. In order to break the spell, the Beast must learn to love another and earn her love in return – before time runs out. With the help of the castle’s enchanted staff, including a loving teapot, a charming candelabra, and a nervous mantel clock, Belle and the Beast find a beautiful friendship and love that neither knew was possible.

Beauty and the Beast JR. features classic songs from the Academy Award®-winning film score such as “Be Our Guest” and “Belle,” as well as original songs from the 1994 Tony®-nominated Broadway musical.

Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice Music by Alan Menken, Book by Linda Woolverton, Directed by Bruce Jacklin, Narrators: Ady DeCosky, Amari McQuigg, Belle: Madison Sichina, Maurice: Charlee Foley, Beast: Devyn Hall, Gaston: Karma Carpenter, LeFou: Briggs Swallow, Les Filles (Silly Girls): Kiersten Clinedinst, Ellie Salvucci, Avery Sears, Lumiere: Peyton Hauenstein-Cline, Cogsworth: Will Pletcher, Mrs. Potts: Kiarah Smith, Babette: Lanah Andrews, Madame (Wardrobe): Isabella Oster, Chip: Adeline Fontaine, Old Beggar Woman/Enchantress: Kyla Keller*, Monsieur D’Arque: Simon Ryals, Ensemble (Villagers/Enchanted Objects): Evelynn Brandenberg, Charlee Clinedinst, Sarah Clymer, Izzy Cook, Reese Ferenbaugh*, Eden Figurski, Kate Gottke, Clara Hauenstein*, Braelyn Jones, Jenna Jurkowitz, Tavin Lindsey, Zayden Luckmeier, Kate Marhefka*, Naomi McFarlane*, Mutsuki Okubo, Cameron Powell, Evelyn Risner, Annaliese Scott, Grace Shank, Lizzie Shull, Jillian Snow, Annie Stemen, Rosie Stemen*, Ainsley Sweeney, Lark Wright, *denotes Napkin Dancers

Performances are Feb 28 & Mar 1, 7:30 pm, Mar 1 & 2, 2:00 pm at Knox Memorial Theatre, 112 E. High St, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://mtvarts.com/2025-season/disneys-beauty-and-the-beast-jr/?swcfpc=1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

