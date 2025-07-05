Photos: First look at MTVarts’ 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Three unlikely friends take control of their office and learn there is nothing they can’t do, even in a man’s world. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can’t she? Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic.

Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton, Book by Patricia Resnick, Based on the 1980 hit movie. Director - Bruce Jacklin, Music Director - Diane Dingler, Conductor - David Schubach, Choreography - Anthony Ingham, Cast: Violet Newstead - Megan Evans, Judy Bernly - Abigail Tayse, Doralee Rhodes - Kylie Stadler Hoam, Franklin Hart - Ian Fraser Ernsberger, Roz Keith - Serra Austin, Joe - Caleb Gibbs, Kathy - Norita Hissong, Maria Delgado - Katie Dearth, Margaret - Caroline Pletcher, Dwayne Rhodes - Chase Tennant, Josh Newstead - Zach Cramer, Dick Bernly - Aaron Moreland, Missy Hart - Sage Szucs, Bob Enright - Josh Callahan-Foley, Tinsworthy - Nate Hoam, Detective - John Yoder, Doctor - Alex Diehl, Candy Striper - Gabby Fuller, New Employee - Peyton Hauenstine-Cline, ENSEMBLE - Emilee Fletcher, Karma Carpenter, Chloe Skillman, Samantha Turner, Sydney Orrison, Meredith Morgan, Kate Ernsberger, Patricia Oliveira, Jack Williams, Judy Diehl.

Performances are July 5, 9, 10, 11 & 12, at 7:30 pm, July 6 & 13, at 2:00 pm at Woodward Opera House, 107 South Main St, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://mtvarts.com/2025-season/9-to-5/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer