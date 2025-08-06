 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The One Act Play That Goes Wrong will run from Aug 8 - 24, 2025

By: Aug. 06, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Fresh from hits such as The Lion and The Wardrobe, Cat, and James and the Peach, the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society has received a substantial bequest and is putting on a performance of The Murder at Haversham Manor – a 1920s murder mystery play, similar to The Mousetrap, which has just the right number of parts for its members.  During the performance, a plethora of disasters befalls the actors and comedy and chaos ensues.

Book by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shelds, Directed by Donnie Lockwood, The Cast: Nathan Bashaw: Chris/Inspector Carter, Sam Clements: Robert/Thomas, Bella Palaia: Sandra/Florence, Joel Derkin: Max/Cecil, John Grote: Jonathan/Charles, Matt Rogers: Dennis/Perkins, Julia Cannell: Annie/Stage Manager, John Glatz: Trevor the Light and Sound guy, JoAnn Kibbe: Drama Crew, Mark Miller: Drama Crew, Beth Debelek: Drama Crew.

Performances run August 8, 9, 15 16, 22 & 23, @ 8:00pm, August 14 & 21, @ 7:30pm, August 10, 17  & 24,  @ 3:00pm, at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio  43123.   For more information, visit: https://ltob.org/,  Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://cur8.com/20833/project/133101

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image




Need more Columbus Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos