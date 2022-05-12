Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's BONNIE & CLYDE

Bonnie & Clyde tells the story of real-life fugitives, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. Their craving for fame and thrills leads them into a life of crime and a life on the run. As their fame and ambition grows, their inevitable fate draws closer. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN UNDER 13: Adult situations, violence, language, gun shots, blood.

Music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black and a book by Ivan Menchell, Directed By:Damon Barnett, the Cast includes: Clyde Barrow -- Cory Velazco, Bonnie Parker -- Mackenzie Leland, Young Clyde -- Cameron Wilson, Michael Broadhurst, Young Bonnie -- Fiona Haid, Cassie Ginnan, Buck Barrow -- Brandon Newbright, Blanche Barrow -- Marrett Laney, Ted Hinton -- Shane Davis, Sheriff Schmid -- Ryan Bernstein, Emma Parker/Ensemble -- Lynne Rouzer, Cumie Barrow/Ensemble -- Bethany Schoeff/Nikki Rehmert, Henry Barrow/Frank Hamer/Ensemble -- David Boley, Governor Miriam Ferguson/Ensemble -- Michelle Mathuews, Bud Russell/Ensemble -- Jimmy Kreuz, Bob Alcorn/Ensemble -- Lawrence Havelka, Deputy Johnson/Ensemble -- Zach Davis, Trish -- Emry Acton, Stella -- Ashton Brammer/Rachel Cagle, Eleanor -- Jenna Jaworski, The Preacher -- Lorenzo McKeever.

Performances run May 13 thru 29, 2022 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/63398

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer