Photos: First look at King Avenue Players' ELF THE MUSICAL

Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf tells the story of Buddy and his quest to find his birth father and discover his true identity.

The cast includes Will Macke as Buddy, Alexa Rybinski as Jovie, David Boley as Walter, Lynne Rouzer Hull as Emily, Michael Broadhurst as Michael, Ally Jones as Deb, Lorenzo McKeever as Store Manager, Michael Hott as Greenway, Phil Wells as Santa, Rob Leutz as Chadwick, Lauren Grondin as Matthews. Other company members include Valentina Vergamini, Char Anderson, Simon Geig, Charlene Dubin, Dan McCarty, Pam Muller, and Becky Piatt. The show is directed by Jim Keller with music direction by Chris Makar, and choreography by Jim Keller and Will Macke.

Seating for each show is limited to 180. Audience members will be required to wear masks over their nose and mouth for the duration of the show and when in the building and will be seated by household/bubble groups, at least three feet apart from others in their row. Every other row will be closed for distancing purposes.

Show dates and times: Thursday, November 4, 7:30 pm, Friday, November 5, 7:30 pm, Saturday, November 6, 7:30 pm, Sunday, November 7, 3:00 pm at King Avenue United Methodist Church, 299 King Ave., Columbus, OH. Admission is free, donations appreciated.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer