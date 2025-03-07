Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council’s MATILDA JR. THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of our By Kids, For Kids productions, the Hilliard Arts Council presents Matilda, Jr., a musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved story. This production follows the extraordinary journey of Matilda, a brilliant young girl with a vivid imagination and incredible powers, as she navigates a world of troublesome adults and discovers her true potential.

Packed with lively music, heartwarming moments, and plenty of humor, Matilda, Jr. is a must-see for audiences of all ages. Witness the courage and resilience of Matilda as she stands up to the tyrannical Miss Trunchbull and brings hope and change to those around her. Join us for a magical experience that celebrates the power of imagination, the importance of standing up for what’s right, and the joy of embracing your unique gifts.

Music and Lyrics by Tim Minchin, Book by Dennis Kelly. Director/Choreographer - Amy Lang, Music Director - Stephanie Stephens, Technical Director - Pat Hamrock, Assistant Director - Tina Schreck, Assistant Director - D.J. Williams, CAST: MATILDA - Ellie Jones (understudy: Ellie Wulfhorst), TRUNCHBULL - Kaden Shafer (understudy: Gillian Anthony), MISS HONEY - Lina Bachmann, MR WORMWOOD - Jackson Tolman, MRS WORMWOOD - Carmella Piunno, MICHAEL - Will Lytle, MRS PHELPS - Isla Ball, BRUCE - Parker Vana, LAVENDER - Ceci Hughes, NIGEL - Caden Trueblood, ERIC - Phoebe Holt, TOMMY - Josh Ringer, AMANDA - Ellie Wulfhorst, ALICE - Mackenzie Rueber, HORTENSIA - Suzie Carlson, ESCAPOLOGIST - Jack Byler, ACROBAT - Avery Andruzis, COOK - Shawni Weibel, MECHANIC - Taylor Stewart, RUDOLPHO - Gillian Anthony, SERGEI - Greta Sanyk, BIG KID 1 - Jocelyn Rivers, BIG KID 2 - Noelle Mulvaney, BIG KID 3 - Riley Faulkner, LITTLE KID ENSEMBLE - Eleanora Comer, Vivienne Matthews, BIG KID/ADULT ENSEMBLE - Riley Faulkner, Jocelyn Rivers, Frankie Taylor, Noelle Mulvaney, Kinsley Mulvaney, Shawni Weibel, Avery Andruzis, Taylor Stewart, Jack Byler, Carmella Piunno, Will Lytle, Gillian Anthony, Greta Sanyk.

Performances run Friday, Mar. 7 & 14, at 7:00pm, Saturday, Mar. 8 & 15 at 11:00am, Sunday, Mar. 9 & 16 at 3:00pm, at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

