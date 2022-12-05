Photos: First look at Gallery Players' THE SECRET GARDEN
The Secret Garden will run from from Dec. 3 - 18, 2022
Orphaned while living in India, 10-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire, England to live with her embittered, reclusive Uncle Archibald, whom she has never met. There, the ill-tempered and lonely Mary meets Martha, a chambermaid, who tells her of a secret garden which belonged to her aunt Lily before she died. Mary's search for the garden introduces her to a slew of other characters and a spirited robin that seems to be trying to talk to her.
Book and Lyrics by Marsha Norman, Music by Lucy Simon, Directed by Ross Shirley, Music Direction by Allan Finkelstein. Cast: Nadia Marshall, Ashley Winer, Jennifer Myers, Jay Rittberger, Amy Silver Judd, Michael Ruehrmund, Thor Collard, Nick van Atta, Michael Broadhurst, Molly Domanski, Deborah Brennan, Brady Brennan, Jacob Erney, Sonny Pierce, Dan Hildebrand, Alexa Rybinski, David Boley, Karen Sahlin, Lauren Bandman, Ajay Kumar, Madhavi Sudhir, Wendy Cohen, Laura Dachenbach.
Performances run Dec. 3 - 18, 2022. Gallery Players, 1125 College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Please visit https://columbusjcc.org/the-secret-garden/ to get specific showtimes and purchase tickets.
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
December 2, 2022
On the occasion of Freddy's funeral and at his behest, six of his friends gather at the home of Hank and Kate in Kansas City, where five of them grew up. Hank and Kate were childhood sweethearts whose apparently idyllic relationship has proceeded uninterrupted through the years. Andy and Nessa were childhood sweethearts also, but are now divorced and living in New York. He's a successful advertising executive; she's the author of a bestselling roman à clef based on her friends' lives. Paul is the new Undersecretary for Eastern Affairs in Washington, and his wife, Alice, the only one who has not known the others since grammar school, is a housewife obsessed with the many infidelities she imagines Paul has committed. Hovering over them all is the spirit of Freddy, the only admitted homosexual in the group. As the liquor flows and memories (and recriminations) become more telling, Hank, in an emotional outburst, admits that he had been having an affair with Freddy for years prior to his death. Kate is overwhelmed by this revelation, the friends take sides and, as the night winds down into morning, facades are stripped away as no-holds-barred truth-telling replaces the party atmosphere with which the evening began. In the end Hank and Kate agree to strive for a more honest relationship, and the others, each in his or her own way affected by the absent Freddy, resolve to use the legacy of directness and honesty which he left them to set their own lives on firmer paths. Performances run Dec. 2 - 18, 2022 at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org
Photos: First look at Pickerington Community Theatre's FROZEN JR
December 1, 2022
A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Disney Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Disney Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Performances run Dec. 2 - 11, 2022 at the Wigwam Theater 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road, Pickerington, OH 43147. For tickets: http://pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org/
Photos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Department's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
November 30, 2022
Ohio University Lancaster Theatre, The Lancaster Playhouse, and Garret Players presents 'It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.' Adapted by Joe Landry, Music by Kevin Connors. PLOT: This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. It's a Wonderful Life is based on the story, 'The Greatest Gift' by Philip Van Doren Stern, Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. TICKETS, $10. https://commerce.cashnet.com/oul-theatre
Photos: Inside MVAC & MTVarts' A CHRISTMAS STORY
November 29, 2022
A young boy named Ralphie Parker only wants one thing for Christmas: a Red Ryder BB gun. However, he is not sure he will ever make it to Christmas, between his brother Randy and the school bully Scut Farkus. Whenever he tells someone how much he wants it, he/she tells him that he will shoot his eye out and refuses to get it for him. Even a department store Santa Claus tells him the same thing. Upcoming Events for MTVarts and MVAC: 'A Night of One-Acts', January 13 - 15, 2023, at Warehouse 14. Paul Reiser: Live Stand Up Comedy, Fri 3/3/2023 8:00 PM, at The Knox Memorial Theater. Community Concert Association Divas 3, Sun 3/19/2023 7:30 PM, at the Knox Memorial Theater For tickets for upcoming events or more information, visit: https://mtvarts.com/ & https://www.mvac.org/events
Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School's THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY, JR.
November 17, 2022
Stanley Lambchop is your ordinary, everyday ten-year-old until the bulletin board on the wall above his bed comes loose and falls right on top of him! The next morning, Stanley wakes up flat. In a whirlwind musical travelogue, Stanley — the ultimate exchange student — scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. He's stamped, posted and sent from Hollywood to France to Honolulu and beyond. All this in an effort to become a three-dimensional boy once more. Book by Timothy Allen McDonald, Lyrics by Timothy Allen McDonald & Jonathan K. Waller, Music by Timothy Allen McDonald, Jonathan K. Waller, David Weinstein & Stephen Gabriel Performances run Nov 17 - 19, 2022, at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets call 614-718-8263 or visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/67801