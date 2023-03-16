Photos: First look at Gallery Players' SOMETHING ROTTEN

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

Book By Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, Directed by Brandon Boring, Music Direction by Allan Finkelstein. Cast:Joel Derkin, Nick van Atta, Alexa Clint, Kristen Basore, Aleksa Kaups, Nicholas McInturff, Brian Horne, Michael Neary, Phil Wells, Beth Muir, Dan Hildebrand, Alicia Hoffman, Anita McFarren, Ashton Brammer, Cindy Tran Nguyen, Eric Neuenschwander, Jacob Erney, Jessie Beach, Kate Jones, Katey Munger, Kristy Metzger, Lorenzo Mckeever, Lydia Fyie, Mitch Kahn, Molly Kuntz, Nicholas Lindsey, Robyn Rae Stype, Taylor Oberschlake, and Chance Landers.

Performances run Mar. 18 - Apr. 2, 2023. at Gallery Players, 1125 College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43209.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer