Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company’s DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

Ever wondered what would happen if you took Bram Stoker's legendary vampire tale and put in into a blender with the comedic influences of Mel Brooks, Monty Python and The 39 Steps? That's just what happens in this lightning-fast, laugh-out-loud 90-minute gender-bending, quick-change magical romp. When her sister Mina falls ill with a mysterious disease of the blood, Lucy Westfeldt and her fiancé, Jonathan Harker, enlist the help of famed female vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing. Doctor Jean Van Helsing and her motley company chase the dangerous and sexy Count Dracula from the English countryside to Transylvania to "other frightening places." Their antics brim with enough tongue-in-cheek mayhem to fill your cup of giggles.

By Gordon Greenberg & Steve Rosen, Based on Bram Stoker's legendary vampire tale. Directed by Mark Phillips Schwamberger, Stage Manager Lauren Wong. Cast: Jeff White (Dracula), Grace Emmenegger-Conrad (Lucy / Kitty), Ben Tracy (Harker), Todd Taylor (Dr. Westfeldt), Patrick Doss (Mina / Dr. Van Helsing), Nicholas McInturff (Renfield).

Performances run Oct. 16, 22 & 23, at 7:30pm, Oct. 17, 18, 24, & 25 at 8:00pm, Oct 19, at 2:00pm, at the Abbey Theatre of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer