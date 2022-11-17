Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School's THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY, JR.

Stanley Lambchop is your ordinary, everyday ten-year-old until the bulletin board on the wall above his bed comes loose and falls right on top of him! The next morning, Stanley wakes up flat. In a whirlwind musical travelogue, Stanley - the ultimate exchange student - scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. He's stamped, posted and sent from Hollywood to France to Honolulu and beyond. All this in an effort to become a three-dimensional boy once more.

Book by Timothy Allen McDonald, Lyrics by Timothy Allen McDonald & Jonathan K. Waller, Music by Timothy Allen McDonald, Jonathan K. Waller, David Weinstein & Stephen Gabriel

Performances run Nov 17 - 19, 2022, at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets call 614-718-8263 or visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/67801

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer