Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School's THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY, JR.

Presented by the Theatre III Advanced Acting Ensemble

Nov. 17, 2022  

Stanley Lambchop is your ordinary, everyday ten-year-old until the bulletin board on the wall above his bed comes loose and falls right on top of him! The next morning, Stanley wakes up flat. In a whirlwind musical travelogue, Stanley - the ultimate exchange student - scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. He's stamped, posted and sent from Hollywood to France to Honolulu and beyond. All this in an effort to become a three-dimensional boy once more.

Book by Timothy Allen McDonald, Lyrics by Timothy Allen McDonald & Jonathan K. Waller, Music by Timothy Allen McDonald, Jonathan K. Waller, David Weinstein & Stephen Gabriel

Performances run Nov 17 - 19, 2022, at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets call 614-718-8263 or visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/67801

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested ... (read more about this author)


