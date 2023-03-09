Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School Drama Club present's SHREK THE MUSICAL

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a side splitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears.

Music by Jeanine Tesori, Book & Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, CAST LIST: Shrek - Quinn Elfers u/s Joey O'Banion, Fiona - Carleigh Benson u/s Megan Liepelt, Donkey - Meredith Walsh u/s Sammi Berniger,Farquaad - Zach Allen u/s Brady Williams, Dragon - Megan Liepelt u/s Ava Rogers, Dwarf - Axl Walsh, Mama Ogre - Ava Rogers, Papa Ogre - Joey O' Banion, King Harold - Jake Ramirez, Queen Lillian - Ella Corbin, Captain of the Guard - Matthew Eckelberry, Pied Piper - Roma Chitale, Greeter - Mairin Bush, Thelonius - Daniel Gorbett, Teen Fiona - Elyse Janikian, Young Fiona - Alyssa Andresen, Bishop - Daniel Gorbett, Three Blind Mice - Elyse Janikian, Alyssa Andresen, Alisha Tercius, Bluebird - Elyse Janikian, Gingy - Sammi Berniger, Pinocchio - Eva Fraser, Big Bad Wolf - Gavin Sale, Pig #1 - Erica Raju, Pig#2 - Molly Grimm, Pig #3 - Jake Ramirez, White Rabbit - Axl Walsh, Little Red Riding Hood - Charlotte Ware, Fairy Godmother - Mairin Bush, Peter Pan - Elyse Janikian, Wicked Witch - Adrienne Wise, Sugar Plum Fairy - Alisha Tercius, Ugly Duckling - Lily Dramble*, Mama Bear - Ava Rogers, Papa Bear - Joey O' Banion, Baby Bear - Alyssa Andresen, Mad Hatter - Brady Williams, Humpty Dumpty - Ella Corbin, Elf - Mia Gartner, Gandalf - Ali Sway

Performances run March 9, 10 & 11 @ 7pm and March 11 @ 2pm at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets call 614-718-8263 or visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/2546

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer