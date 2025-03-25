Photos: First look at Curtain Players’ WHOSE WIVES ARE THEY ANYWAY?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ashley Maureen Cosmetics Company has been sold and two of its vice presidents, David McGrachen and John Baker, have planned a weekend off before the new C.E.O. arrives on Monday. With their wives safely off on a shopping spree in New York City, they check into The Oakfield Golf and Country Club intending to "golf their brains out." They unexpectedly encounter their new boss, Ms. Hutchison, and she insists on meeting the wives, commenting blithely "no one who went golfing for a weekend without his wife would ever work for me." So ... David and John have to produce wives. John persuades Tina, the hotel's sexy receptionist, to play the role of his wife, but the only one who can pretend to be David's wife is...JOHN! Inevitably everything goes wrong as John moves in and out of bedrooms, changing from male to female at a frantic pace. Chaos ensues when the hotel phone system goes on the blink, Tina has too much champagne and can't keep her clothes on, and, yes, the real wives arrive!

Written by Michael Parker, Directed by Michael Fusco, Cast: Doug Browell (David McGachen), Angela Dean (D.L. Hutchison), Julie Emmert-Silvius (Laura Baker), Allison Fagan (Karly McGachen), Rowan Frazee (Tina), Casey Merkey (John Baker), Nancy Meyer (Mrs. Carlson), & Scott Willis (Wilson)

Performances run Mar. 27, 28, 29, Apr. 3, 4, & 5 at 8:00pm, Mar. 30 & Apr. 6, at 2:00pm at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio, 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

