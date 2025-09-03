Photos: First look at Curtain Players’ COLDER THAN HERE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nobody can ignore the fact that Myra is dying, but in the meantime life goes on. There are boilers to be fixed, cats to be fed and the perfect funeral to be planned. As a mother researches burial spots and biodegradable coffins, her family are finally forced to communicate with her, and each other, as they face up to an unpredictable future. Laura Wade's beautifully poised family drama was first performed at the Soho Theatre, London, in 2005.

Written by Laura Wade, Directed by Shelly Riggs, Produced by Deb Miller, Stage Manager Kathy Hyland, Cast: Erin Durkin (Harriett), Julie Emmert-Silvius (Myra), Amelia Harris (Jenna), & Mark Schuliger (Alec)

Performances run Sept. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, & 20, 2025 at 8:00pm, Sept. 14 & 21, 2025 at 2:00pm at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio, 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer