Photos: First look at Byron Tuttle & Axis Nightclub’s MARY POPPINZ

Mary Poppinz will run from Feb. 28 - Mar. 1, 7 & 8, 2025
Byron Tuttle & Axis Nightclub proudly present: "Mary Poppinz"! A sickening new venture into the world of Mary Poppins! Join us for a magical night as Byron Tuttle presents his second main stage production at Axis Nightclub: a Mary Poppins inspired drag spectacular! Featuring the fabulous Zhané Dawlingz, prepare for an evening of high-energy performances, iconic looks, and unforgettable moments.
Starring Zhané Dawlingz, Eden Apple, Damien Luxe, Chris West, Blonde Vanity, Cherry Poppins, Christian Diamond, Felony Kelly, Nicco Kelly, Anaslaysia Annejob,
Performances run Feb. 28 - Mar. 1, 7 & 8, 2025, Doors opened at 7 PM and the show started at 8 PM, aAxis Nightclub is located at 775 N. High St. in Columbus, Ohio For more information, visit: https://www.axisonhigh.com Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link:https://axisonhigh.com/collections/all
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
Videos