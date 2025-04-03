Photos: First look at Bruce Jacklin & Company's DADDY'S DYIN', WHO'S GOT THE WILL?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bruce Jacklin & Company present Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will, by Del Shores; the story of the dysfunctional Turnover family.

The year is 1987 in Lowake, Texas and the Turnovers are gathering after years of estrangement for a death watch on father, Buford. These middle-aged siblings are desperate to find his will, but it’s missing, and Buford is so far out of it that he is of no help.

The cast features Nate Hoam, Jacqueline Bates, Caroline Pletcher, Abigail Tayse, Megan Evans, Gordon Gantt, Mason Mickley, and Serra Austin Barrett. Directed by Bruce Jacklin. Stage manager - Elisa Lybarger. Costumer - Susan Brown. Wigs and hair - Megan Evans and Norita Hissong. Light design - Ian Fraser Ernsberger. Sound and light operator - Rodney Cheek. Set design and construction - Bill Szucs.

Performances begin April 4 through April 26, and a luncheon matinee will be offered April 19.

Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got The Will will be performed at The Alcove Restaurant, 116 South Main Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 and is rated PG13 for language. Reservations and menu selections are available online at alcoverestaurant.com.

Photo credit: Patrick Doss

Comments