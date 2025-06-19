Photos: First Look at Rise Up Art Alliance’s NEXT TO NORMAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling bipolar disorder for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart.

Next to Normal is an emotional powerhouse that addresses such issues as grieving a loss, ethics in modern psychiatry, and suburban life, with an energetic pop/rock score.

Music by Tom Kitt, Book and Lyrics by Brian Yorkey, Director - Chris Hughes, Cast: Diana - Tonya Kraner, Dan - Matthew DeCarlo-Boyd, Natatlie - Fae Maffin, Gabe - Leo Bennett, Henry - Stuart Yaden, Dr. Fine - Julia Melick, Dr. Madden - Kaya Crihfield.

Performances are June 19, 20, & 21, at 7pm, June 21, at 2pm, June 22, at 4pm, at Crossroads Event Center, located at 2095 W Fair Ave. Lancaster, OH 43130. Purchase tickets: https://riseuparts.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200463330

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments