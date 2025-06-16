Photos: First Look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s XANADU

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out first look photos of Little Theatre Off Broadway’s production of XANADU, running from June 13 - 29, 2025.

Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first ROLLER DISCO! (Hey, it's 1980!) But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds.

Music and Lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar, Book by Douglas Carter Beane, Based on the 1980 film of the same name, Directed by Aaron Auld, The Cast: CLIO/KIRA: Lexi Moore, SONNY MALONE: Tucker Barton, DANNY MAGUIRE: Brian Horne, MELPOMENE: Kim Orr, CALLIOPE: Wendy Cave, THALIA: Clayton Dutton, EUTERPE: Isabella Audia, ERATO: Kate Snyder, TERPSICORE: Ashton Hinton, ENIGMIA: Carolyn Hughes.

Performances run June 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 & 28, @ 8:00pm, June 19 & 26, @ 7:30pm, June 15, 22 & 29 @ 3:00pm, at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. For more information, visit: https://ltob.org/, Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://cur8.com/20833/project/132349

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

