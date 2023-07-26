Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!

Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart's classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, Oliver Twist. The Tony and Olivier Award-winning show is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture and is widely hailed as a true theatrical masterpiece by actors and audience members alike. See photos from the production!

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

Oliver! is a musical theatre masterpiece, perfectly showcasing the talents of a large ensemble cast as they bring these classic characters and score to life.

Lionel Bart's Oliver! will be performed at Westerville Central High School | 7118 Mt Royal Ave, Westerville, OH 43082 - July 27, 28, 29 at 7PM & July 30 at 2PM. Tickets are available online at Click Here or in-person at the Westerville Community Center | 350 N Cleveland Ave.

Photo Credit: Westerville Civic Theatre