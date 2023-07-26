Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning show is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture and is widely hailed as a true theatrical masterpiece.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 1 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Photos: First Look at Hilliard Arts Council's MARY POPPINS Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Hilliard Arts Council's MARY POPPINS
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 3 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's TUCK EVERLASTING Photo 4 Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's TUCK EVERLASTING

Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart's classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, Oliver Twist. The Tony and Olivier Award-winning show is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture and is widely hailed as a true theatrical masterpiece by actors and audience members alike. See photos from the production!

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

Oliver! is a musical theatre masterpiece, perfectly showcasing the talents of a large ensemble cast as they bring these classic characters and score to life.

Lionel Bart's Oliver! will be performed at Westerville Central High School | 7118 Mt Royal Ave, Westerville, OH 43082  - July 27, 28, 29 at 7PM & July 30 at 2PM. Tickets are available online at Click Here or in-person at the Westerville Community Center | 350 N Cleveland Ave.

Photo Credit: Westerville Civic Theatre

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Westerville Civic Theatre's Production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
Columbus Symphony, Columbus Recreation And Parks Department Offer Five Free Community Conc Photo
Columbus Symphony, Columbus Recreation And Parks Department Offer Five Free Community Concerts

The Columbus Symphony and Columbus Recreation and Parks Department are excited to present five free community concerts for Columbus residents to enjoy the first week of August. These Columbus Symphony Community Concerts, now in their third year, feature the entire orchestra performing family-friendly music, ranging from symphonic to pop and movie hits everyone will know and love.

2
WHAT I DIDNT SAY: A JOURNEY THROUGH PARKINSONS Comes to Columbus in August Photo
WHAT I DIDN'T SAY: A JOURNEY THROUGH PARKINSON'S Comes to Columbus in August

What I Didn't Say: A Journey Through Parkinson's by Matthew Moore and directed by Matt Hermiz, will play Boxland Media in the Worthington Commerce Center.

3
Interview: FROZEN at Ohio Theatre Photo
Interview: FROZEN at Ohio Theatre

FROZEN arrives in Columbus for a run of shows from July 26 to Aug. 6 at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State Street in downtown Columbus).

4
Opera Columbus Highlights Administrative Talent With New Staff Roles Photo
Opera Columbus Highlights Administrative Talent With New Staff Roles

Opera Columbus announced the promotion of two staff members into new roles and welcomed a new member to the team this month. A resident company of the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), the creation of two new positions within the organization signifies tremendous growth for the opera company. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Video Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lionel Bart's Oliver!
Westerville Parks and Recreation Civic Theatre (7/27-7/30)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Weathervane Playhouse (7/27-8/05)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 2 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/21-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (12/19-12/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Columbus (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dirty Rotten Scoundrels: Th Musical
Roundtown Players Theatre (7/21-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's The Little Mermaid
Victoria Players Children's Theater (7/27-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Real Boy by Jeff Downing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/19-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 1 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/07-9/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You