Photos: BOBBY AND THE CHIMPS At Original Productions Theatre

Original Productions Theatre and the Abbey Theater of Dublin present a new play by award-winning playwright James Phillips. Check out first look photos below!

The race for school board in the small town of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania gets heated when two ideologies collide in this Professional Premiere.

Katie Westman believes that creationism should be taught in the classroom. Bobby Young believes the theory of evolution should be taught in schools. While both are passionate about their position, Bobby must explore his own beliefs, even if they put him at odds with his supporters

By James Phillips, Directed by Joe Bishara, Cast: Bobby Young - Jeff White, Amy Young - Julia Cannell, Mary Marissa Delaney - Rachel Scherrer, Jude Holloway - Niko Carter, Peter Lahm - Scott Douglas Wilson, Andrea Lewis - Cindy Tran Nguyen, Thomas Wilson - Rusty Wummel, Jamie Hunt - Grace Emmenegger-Conrad, John Gray - Charles Easley, Kristen Carter - Alyssa Ryan, Katie Westman - Lindsay Breslin.

Performances run April 3 - 5 & 10 - 12 at 7:00 pm, April 6 & 13 at 2:00 pm, at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017. Tickets and Information by calling 614-943-1776 or https://www.optheatre.org/general-8

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

