Photos: Aethereal Jest Presents William Shakespeare’s MACBETH

Aethereal Jest is presenting William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, running May 9 – May 18, 2025. Macbeth is a timeless tragedy that delves into the corrosive effects of unchecked ambition. Check out photos of the production.

Set fifty years in the future, the play follows the tragic downfall of Macbeth. At first a brave and honorable general, his fate takes a drastic turn when he encounters three witches who prophesy that he will become the king. Seduced by the idea of power, Macbeth, spurred on by his ambitious wife Lady Macbeth, succumbs to a series of murderous deeds to secure the throne. As Macbeth ascends to power, the narrative unfolds with a gripping exploration of the psychological toll of guilt, paranoia, and moral decay.

By William Shakespeare, Directed by Jason Speicher, The Cast: Angus, English Doctor - Sarah Bender; King Duncan, Siward - Logan Fondriest; First Witch, Third Murderer - Cynthia Frazzini; Young Macduff, Young Siward - Dominic Frazzini; Banquo, Old Man - Verne Hendrick; Hecate - Taryn Jennifer Huffman; Lady Macduff, Menteith - Reagan Hyer; Lennox - Leah Kessler; Second Witch - Kalina Koch; Macduff - Allison Leonard; Caithness, First Murderer - Jaimee Levitt; Prince Donalbain, Fleance - Phoebe Levitt; Third Witch, Second Murderer - Gretchen May; Ross - Rebekah McBane; Seyton, Scottish Doctor, Porter - Maggie Rusnak; Prince Malcolm - Kyle Smith; Macbeth - Meaghan Torres; Lady Macbeth - Lori Turner

Performances run Friday, May 9, 2025 through Sunday, May 18, 2025, 7:00 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 PM on Sundays, on the Shedd Stage at Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43215. For more information and tickets, visit aetherealjest.com/macbeth.

Photo Credit: Jordan Sauer



Sarah Bender, Leah Kessler, Rebekah McBane, Meaghan Torres, and Lori Turner



Sarah Bender, Leah Kessler, Lori Turner, and Rebekah McBane

Allison Leonard, Verne Hendrick, Leah Kessler, and Meaghan Torres

Rebekah McBane, Meaghan Torres, Allison Leonard, and Verne Hendrick

Allison Leonard and Verne Hendrick

Meaghan Torres

Leah Kessler, Logan Fondriest, Reagan Hyer, Verne Hendrick, and Jaimee Levitt

Logan Fondriest, Allison Leonard, and Meaghan Torres

Meaghan Torres

Lori Turner

