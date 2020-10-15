Photo Coverage: First look at THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at the Garden Theatre

Live theatre at the Garden!

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

Book, Music & Lyrics by Richard O'Brien. Directed by Edward Carignan II, Music Directed by Marcus Davis. The cast includes: Jordan Shafer as Magenta, Nick Hardin as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Lisa Glover as Columbia, Cody Westbrook as Riff Raff, Dan Kuhlman as Rocky, Zachary Bigelow as Brad Majors, Tatum Beck as Janet Weiss, Luke Bovenizer as Narrator, Adam Williams as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Joelle Smith as Phantom, Joe Gallagher as Phantom, Rachel Courtney as Phantom, Andre Tomlinson as Phantom, and Cary Mitchell as Standby/Swing.

Socially distant and masked onstage and in the audience. The Rocky Horror Show returns to the Garden Theater, 1187 North High St., Columbus, Ohio from Oct 15-25, 2020. Get your seats today at RockyHorrorColumbus.com

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

