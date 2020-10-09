Photo Coverage: First look at Red Herring Productions' DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE

Opens Oct 9th and runs until the 18th. Tickets for virtual livestreaming and in-person performances!

The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Dr. Jekyll is desperately seeking a cure for madness. So desperate, in fact, that he's willing to test is potion on himself. We all know how that works out for him. But you will be surprised by the twists and turns in this hilarious farce based on Robert Louis Stevenson's iconic novella.

Directed by Nancy Shelton Williams. Cast includes Scott Douglas Wilson & Liz Girvin.

Show opens Oct 9th and runs until the 18th. In-person performances at 3723 S. High St. Columbus, Ohio. Tickets for virtual and in-person performances available at https://redherring.secure.force.com/ticket/

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Shows View More Columbus Stories Related Articles