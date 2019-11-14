Photo Coverage: First look at King Avenue Players' THE MUSIC MAN

The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize - this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by the end of the show.

Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Zimmerman, Music Director - Stephen Sollars. The cast includes: Harold Hill - Michael Ruehrmund, Marian Paroo - Karen Cook Sahlin, Marcellus Washburn - Greg Zunkiewicz, Mrs. Paroo - Lynne Hull, Winthrop Paroo - Michael Broadhurst, Amaryllis - Lydia Van Winkle, Tommy Djilas - David Cremean, Eulalie Mackeknie Shinn - Lisa Minken, Mayor Shinn - Ben Bolander, Zaneeta Shinn - Madeline Kazatsky, Gracie Shinn - Tovah Blumenfeld, Charlie Cowell - David Boley, Ethel Toffelmier - Lauren Grondin, Train Conductor - Chloe Henderson, Constable Locke - Rob Leutz, Alma Hix - Jodie Schweickart, Maud Dunlop - Grace McAllister, Mrs. Squires - Charlene Dubin, Mrs. Britt - Madeline Watson. Quartet: Olin Britt - Xavier McAllister, Oliver Hix - Joshua Pecek, Ewart Dunlop - Matt Rivera, Jacey Squires - Lorenzo McKeever. Salespeople Ensemble: Brandy Burke, Ellen Click, Dan Griscom, Jim Keller, Rob Leutz, Jacob Miller. Townspeople Ensemble: David Boley, Brandy Burke, Ellen Click, Dan Griscom, Chloe Henderson, Mary Landrine, Rob Leutz, Michelle Martin, Jacob Miller, Aria Mowry, Jonah Peterson, Annie Schweickart, Avonlea Schweickart, Owen Suarez, Jack Van Winkle.

Performance is November 14th thru the 17th at King Avenue United Methodist Church, 299 King Ave., Columbus, OH. Admission is free, but a $10 donation is encouraged.

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





