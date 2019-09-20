Photo Coverage: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESEMAN

The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales, by John Glore, contains many of your favorite storybook fables. However, in this adaptation of the book by John Scieszka and Lane Smith's quintessential children's book of the same name, the story lines somehow get derailed. Everything from "Chicken Little" to "The Gingerbread Man" gets a complete makeover. Fun music and barnyard animals, colossal cow pies, and enough stinky cheese to pollute the entire audience.

Performances September 20th thru the 29th, 2019 at the Hilliard Arts Council, 5425 Center Street, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. For performance times and more information visit: http://hilliardartscouncil.org/

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories