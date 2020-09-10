Photo Coverage: First look at Curtain Players' THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB

The Dixie Swim Club will run from September 11th thru the 26th.

The Dixie Swim Club spans 33 years in the lives of five Southern women, who met on their college swim team. As the years pass, they face the challenges of life (men, sex, marriage, parenting, divorce, aging, and more) together in this hilarious and touching comedy about friendships that last forever.

Presented "Drive-In" style, the play will be projected live onto a screen outside the playhouse while the actors perform inside. Please note the special 8:30 p.m. start for all shows. A limited number of seats will be available inside the playhouse.

The Dixie Swim Club by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, & Jamie Wooten is directed by Cathy Cordy, produced by Heather Schultz, and the stage manager is Jeremy Harrison. Cast includes: Sharifa Andrews (Sheree), Julie Emmert-Silvius (Jeri Neal), Lynne Hull (Lexie), Cheryl Nelson (Dinah), & Gail Stewart (Vernadette).

Performances run September 11th thru the 26th, 2020 at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

