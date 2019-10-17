Photo Coverage: First look at Curtain Players' SLEEPY HOLLOW: THE LOST CHAPTER

The story picks up in the final pages of Washington Irving's classic, Sleepy Hollow, revealing a previously untold piece of the legend. After Ichabod disappears, his students are determined to find out the truth of what happened. Their new schoolteacher, Abigail Seymour, is more focused on teaching than chasing ghosts - that is until she has her own run in with the Horseman. Now, she and the students must hurry to retrace Ichabod's final night in Sleepy Hollow and find a way to stop the Horseman once and for all. Along the way, we discover new revelations, gain clues on who the Headless Horseman could be and meet all the original Irving characters from The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Sleepy Hollow: The Lost Chapter is written and directed by Jeremy Sony. Cast includes: Nathan Bashaw (Ichabod Crane), Abigail Bauder (Catherine), Randy Benge (Hans van Ripper / Baltus van Tassel), Celia Car (Hanna), Tiarra Dapo (Abigail Seymour), Mia Doron (Samantha), John Grote (Brom Bones), Corbin Kranz (Peter), Adelina Luther (Rose), Rachel Luther (Katrina van Tassel), Chris Metzger (Josephine Koning / Diedre van Hart), Nancy Meyer (Margriet Gelderland / Eleanor van Tassel), JoLayne Morneau (Susanna Koning), Jasmine Rosado (Sarah van Brunt), & Eli Wilson (Nathaniel).

Performances run October 18th thru November 3rd at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





