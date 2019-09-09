Photo Coverage: First look at Curtain Players' LEADING LADIES

In this hilarious comedy by the author of Lend Me A Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo, two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing "Scenes from Shakespeare" on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania. When they hear that an old lady in York, Pennsylvania is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash. The trouble is, when they get to York, they find out that the relatives aren't nephews, but nieces! Romantic entanglements abound, especially when Leo falls head-over-petticoat in love with the old lady's vivacious niece, Meg, who's engaged to the local minister. Meg knows that there's a wide world out there, but it's not until she meets "Maxine and Stephanie" that she finally gets a taste of it.

Leading Ladies by Ken Ludwig is Directed by Michael Fusco, Produced by Terri Fusco, and Stage Manager Jennifer Shively. Featuring: Doug Browell, Audrey-Marie Craddick, Linda L. Goodwin, Erin Haught, Al Minor, Steve Salyer, Jaimie Schwartz, & Jon Sorenson.

Performances run Sept 6th thru Sept 22nd at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

