Photo Coverage: First look at CATCO is Theatre's Holmes and Watson

Sherlock Holmes is dead ... or so it is assumed. The world knows the great detective went over the falls at Reichenbach with his nemesis Professor Moriarty. But as Holmes' body was never retrieved, several frauds, fakes and charlatans have since come forward to lay claim to his identity, and it falls to Dr. Watson to disprove them.

Directed by Steven C. Anderson, the cast includes: Holmes 1 - Charlie Rowe, Holmes 2 - Kevin Carty, Holmes 3 - Jeff Haffner, Watson - Jon Osbeck, Dr. Evans - Ralph Scott, Matron - Becca Kravitz, Orderly - Scott Clay.

Holmes and Watson performs May 29th - June 16th, 2019 in the Van Fleet Theatre, Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://catco.org/shows/2018-2019/holmes-and-watson

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories