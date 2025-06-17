PLAYSTATION | THE CONCERT Comes To Columbus This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CAPA ro present the Columbus premiere of PlayStation | The Concert at 7 pm Sunday, November 2, at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.). PlayStation | The Concert showcases a stunning fusion of multi-layered visuals, immersive surround sound, and an all-star ensemble featuring classical and modern instruments.

The thrilling production combines the breathtaking music and visuals from nine legendary video game titles into one unforgettable experience. PlayStation | The Concert transports fans into the epic worlds of games that have not only captivated its players but are celebrated for their breathtaking and immersive soundtracks including “God of War,” “The Last of Us,” “Ghost of Tsushima,” “Horizon,” “Astro Bot,” “Journey,” “Helldivers 2,” “Bloodborne,” and “Uncharted.”

At the heart of the concert is a troupe of 15 world-class virtuouso soloists, each delivering artistic precision and show-stopping performances that blend classical mastery with contemporary flair. The legendary scores from composers like Gustavo Santaolalla (The Last of Us), Joris De Man (Horizon), Ilan Eshkeri (Ghost of Tsushima), and Bear McCreary (God of War) will reach new heights, offering fans a deeply immersive live concert experience.

For more than three decades, PlayStation has been at the cutting edge of gaming, setting new standards for innovation and delivering unforgettable experiences to millions around the world. The games featured in this tour aren't just titles, they're cultural touchstones that have reshaped the entertainment landscape. Now, with video game music stepping into the global spotlight, PlayStation | The Concert is poised to redefine what a music experience can be. The ultimate video game concert experience embodies PlayStation's innovative spirit and pushes the limits of what's possible.

Tickets, which start at $51, go on sale at 10 am Friday, June 20, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

