PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON'S ALL-STAR VEGAS is Coming to Southern Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Piff the Magic Dragon's All-Star Vegas is landing in Columbus on Wednesday, September 10, for a 7:30 pm show at the Southern Theatre.

This world-class, high-energy entertainment extravaganza features sensational circus artists, hilarious comedians, impossible illusions & more, hosted by the “America's Got Talent” star and long-standing Las Vegas headliner Piff the Magic Dragon. With a cast featuring fellow AGT stars, performers from Cirque du Soleil, special guests and more than a few surprises… this interactive spectacular promises to entertain the entire family with an unforgettable and jaw-dropping show that has been playing to packed houses around North America.

Don't miss this one-of-a-kind celebration of the excitement, energy and variety of Las Vegas. Tickets, which start at $34, go on sale at 10 am Friday, May 30, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Since breaking out on “America's Got Talent” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” Piff the Magic Dragon has captured America's heart with his unforgettable television appearances, Las Vegas residency, national sold-out tours and undeniable love for snacks.

A masterful blend of stand-up comedy and jaw-dropping magic, delivered with his signature dry British wit, Piff, alongside his co-star Mr. Piffles, The World's Only Magic Performing Chihuahua, have headlined the iconic Flamingo Hotel & Casino, entertaining over 500,000 guests since 2015.The pair recently celebrated an extension of their residency with a new three-year deal, solidifying Piff's place as one of Vegas's premier acts.

In May 2024, Piff was honored as Magician Of The Year by the Academy of Magical Arts, also known as The Magic Castle, joining previous recipients such as Penn & Teller, David Blaine and Siegfried & Roy. Previously, Piff was named one of Variety's Top 10 Comics To Watch, crowned champion of the TBS Tournament Of Laughs, and made history as the first performer to win Best Comedian, Best Magician and Best Headliner at the Best Of Las Vegas Awards. In addition to his accolades, Piff has performed at legendary venues including Radio City Music Hall, Sydney Opera House, and the O2 arena in London.

His first comedy special, Reptile Dysfunction, filmed at the Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre in Las Vegas, is out now, as is his debut book, Piff The Magic Book Vol 1. Most recently, Piff appeared on the latest season of Netflix's “Queer Eye,” showcasing his unique blend of humor and heart as he receives a fresh new makeover from the Fab Five.

Comments

Best Scenic Design - Live Standings Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending - 21% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 13% Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds