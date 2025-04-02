Opera Columbus Will Perform THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opera Columbus will close its bold 2024–25 season with an unforgettable take on one of the world’s most beloved operas: The Marriage of Figaro, on stage at the Southern Theatre April 25 and 27 following an incredibly city-wide success with the recent West Side Story. Overflowing with intrigue, wit, and heart, this sumptuous new production—infused with Belle Époque elegance and 1870’s-inspired style—promises a Figaro unlike any you've seen before.

Under the direction of the visionary Bruno Baker, and with musical direction by Casey Robards leading the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, with OC's 2023-25 CRANE Directing Fellow Brandon McKnight. Figaro will burst to life in a world of disguises, surprises, and romantic entanglements.

Designer Neil Fortin’s lush period costumes evoke the opulence of turn-of-the-century Europe, setting the stage for a delightfully sharp and stylish comedy of errors. The production will follow the passions and perils of love and marriage as they collide in one uproarious day as Figaro struggles to get his bride, Susanna, to the altar unscathed. Identities are concealed, manners upended, and plots foiled, ultimately involving every character in the farcical antics, from a vengeful doctor and his matronly housekeeper to a bumbling teenage page.

Musically, Mozart’s breathlessly paced comic masterpiece—based on French playwright Beaumarchais’s sequel to The Barber of Seville—comes to life through enchanting music marked by glorious arias, tender duets, and the celebrated effervescent overture. Many regard The Marriage of Figaro as Mozart’s most famous opera. Audiences may recognize iconic melodies from pop culture staples like Bugs Bunny, Pride and Prejudice, Zombieland, and The Shawshank Redemption, but experiencing Figaro live in the grandeur of the Southern Theatre is an entirely different kind of magic.

“This is opera at its most irresistible,” said Julia Noulin-Mérat, Opera Columbus’s General Director + CEO. “The Marriage of Figaro is timeless for a reason—it’s wildly entertaining, deeply moving, and packed with instantly recognizable music. But what makes this production so special is its ability to connect generations. Whether you're a lifelong opera fan or walking into the theatre for the first time, this Figaro is for you.”

The cast brings together a host of Opera Columbus favorites, with baritone Jorell Williams (previously in Don Giovanni) as Figaro, soprano Jessica Bayne as Susanna, baritone Brian Major as Count Almaviva, and soprano Bizhou Chang as the Countess. Rounding out the ensemble are Tessa Fackelmann (Cherubino), Robert Kerr (Dr. Bartolo), Hilary Ginther (Marcelina), Matthew Mac Manus (Don Basilio/Don Curzio), Samantha Goette (Barbarina), Joshua Crooks (Antonio), and Anabella Petronsi and Cynthia Lopez-Olaya as the Bridesmaids.

