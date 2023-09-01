Meow Meow to Bring Latest Cabaret Show to the Lincoln Theatre in November

Meow Meow's show is a thought-provoking and wildly entertaining tip-of-the-top-hat to the Republic’s notable “wild women,” both fictional and real.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall Photo 2 Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall
Original Productions Theatre And Abbey Theater Of Dublin Present World Premiere Production Photo 3 Original Productions Theatre And Abbey Theater Of Dublin Present World Premiere Production MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING
Feature: CRAIG FERGUSON at The Southern Theatre Photo 4 Feature: CRAIG FERGUSON at The Southern Theatre

Meow Meow to Bring Latest Cabaret Show to the Lincoln Theatre in November

CAPA will welcome postmodern cabaret sensation Meow Meow to the Lincoln Theatre on Wednesday, November 8 at 8 pm. Meow Meow has hypnotized, inspired, and terrified audiences globally with unique creations and sell-out seasons from New York’s Lincoln Center and Berlin’s Bar Jeder Vernunft to London’s West End and the Sydney Opera House.
 
Her new show, Sequins and Satire, Divas and Disruptors: The Wild Women of the Weimar Republic, is a thought-provoking and wildly entertaining tip-of-the-top-hat to the Republic’s notable “wild women,” both fictional and real.
 
Tickets start at $37 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or Click Here, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.
 
As well as being a prolific original music, theatre and dance-theatre creator, Meow Meow specializes in the Weimar repertoire and French chanson. Wild Women channels vamps and “New Women”, Sirens and “Poor Girls”, Anita Berber, Lotte Lenya, Valeska Gert, Blandine Ebinger, Margo Lion, Claire Waldoff, Dietrich, and more. Like Meow Meow, these were women of many talents—composers, singers, dancers, poets, actors, sociopolitical influencers, revolutionaries, and ciphers of desire. In this brand-new show, Meow Meow channels the era’s urgent blend of art, entertainment, and winking social commentary.
 
Meow Meow’s original works include Vamp, Beyond Glamour, Feline Intimate, Meow Meow’s Little Match Girl, Meow Meow’s Little Mermaid, His Master’s Choice, Apocalypse Meow, and An Audience with Meow Meow. These shows have played from Edinburgh International Festival to Berkeley Rep, from the Southbank Centre to the Sydney Festival and Shakespeare’s Globe, and from Shanghai to Slovenia, garnering numerous awards including the Edinburgh International Festival Fringe Award, Green Room, and Australian Helpmann Awards.
 
Meow Meow’s albums with frequent collaborators, composer Iain Grandage and the Wild Dog Orchestra, include Vamp, Songs from a Little Match Girl, and Mermaid (with the Siren Effect Orchestra). Her latest album, Hotel Amour, recorded with Thomas M. Lauderdale of Pink Martini, features duets with Rufus Wainwright, the late Michel Legrand, and The Von Trapps as well as original songs written by Lauderdale and Meow Meow, performed with members of Pink Martini and the Oregon Symphony.
 




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
Feature: SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Garden Theater Photo
Feature: SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Garden Theater

What did our critic think of SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Garden Theater? As she gets ready to perform in SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM, Stephanie Amber admits presenting Stephen Sondheim’s works leaves her stomach, as well as her tongue, in knots.

2
Columbus Symphony Presents Marvel Studios BLACK PANTHER Live In Concert Photo
Columbus Symphony Presents Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER Live In Concert

The Columbus Symphony will present Marvel Studios' Black Panther in Concert, featuring a screening of the complete film with the musical score performed live to the film at the Ohio Theatre on Friday, October 27, at 8 pm.

3
Broadway In Columbus Welcomes MRS. DOUBTFIRE To The Ohio Theatre Photo
Broadway In Columbus Welcomes MRS. DOUBTFIRE To The Ohio Theatre

Broadway in Columbus will present Mrs. Doubtfire October 31 through November 5 at the Ohio Theatre.

4
DAVE KOZ AND FRIENDS CHRISTMAS TOUR 2023 to Play the Palace Theatre in December Photo
DAVE KOZ AND FRIENDS CHRISTMAS TOUR 2023 to Play the Palace Theatre in December

The Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2023 will return to Columbus for a festive, high-energy show at the Palace Theatre on Friday, December 8 at 8 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's A Wonderful Life (A Live Radio Play)
Licking County Players (12/01-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fools
Licking County Players (10/13-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She Loves Me
Millersport Community Theatre (9/29-10/01)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School of Rock: The Musical
Pickerington Community Theatre (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 1 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/07-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sondheim on Sondheim
The Garden Theater (9/08-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CCT's Ragtime
Lincoln Theatre (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moby Dick's Gone Missing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/05-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 2 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/21-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (12/19-12/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You