Meow Meow to Bring Latest Cabaret Show to the Lincoln Theatre in November

Meow Meow's show is a thought-provoking and wildly entertaining tip-of-the-top-hat to the Republic’s notable “wild women,” both fictional and real.
CAPA will welcome postmodern cabaret sensation Meow Meow to the Lincoln Theatre on Wednesday, November 8 at 8 pm. Meow Meow has hypnotized, inspired, and terrified audiences globally with unique creations and sell-out seasons from New York’s Lincoln Center and Berlin’s Bar Jeder Vernunft to London’s West End and the Sydney Opera House.
Her new show, Sequins and Satire, Divas and Disruptors: The Wild Women of the Weimar Republic, is a thought-provoking and wildly entertaining tip-of-the-top-hat to the Republic’s notable “wild women,” both fictional and real.
Tickets start at $37 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or Click Here, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.
As well as being a prolific original music, theatre and dance-theatre creator, Meow Meow specializes in the Weimar repertoire and French chanson. Wild Women channels vamps and “New Women”, Sirens and “Poor Girls”, Anita Berber, Lotte Lenya, Valeska Gert, Blandine Ebinger, Margo Lion, Claire Waldoff, Dietrich, and more. Like Meow Meow, these were women of many talents—composers, singers, dancers, poets, actors, sociopolitical influencers, revolutionaries, and ciphers of desire. In this brand-new show, Meow Meow channels the era’s urgent blend of art, entertainment, and winking social commentary.
Meow Meow’s original works include Vamp, Beyond Glamour, Feline Intimate, Meow Meow’s Little Match Girl, Meow Meow’s Little Mermaid, His Master’s Choice, Apocalypse Meow, and An Audience with Meow Meow. These shows have played from Edinburgh International Festival to Berkeley Rep, from the Southbank Centre to the Sydney Festival and Shakespeare’s Globe, and from Shanghai to Slovenia, garnering numerous awards including the Edinburgh International Festival Fringe Award, Green Room, and Australian Helpmann Awards.
Meow Meow’s albums with frequent collaborators, composer Iain Grandage and the Wild Dog Orchestra, include Vamp, Songs from a Little Match Girl, and Mermaid (with the Siren Effect Orchestra). Her latest album, Hotel Amour, recorded with Thomas M. Lauderdale of Pink Martini, features duets with Rufus Wainwright, the late Michel Legrand, and The Von Trapps as well as original songs written by Lauderdale and Meow Meow, performed with members of Pink Martini and the Oregon Symphony.
