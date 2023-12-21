McCoy Center to Host Comedian Brian Regan In Concert in April

Comedian Brian Regan will perform live in concert at 7:30 pm Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the McCoy Center for the Arts in New Albany. Regan has distinguished himself as one of the premier comedians in the country -- the perfect balance of sophisticated writing and physicality.

Support for programming at the McCoy Center is provided by Axium, the New Albany Company, and Bill and Tami Ebbing.

Tickets start at $57 and may be purchased beginning at 10 am Friday, December 22, at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Critics, fans, and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling him, “The funniest stand-up alive.” Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian’s non-stop theater tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.

Brian returns for his third season in Peter Farrelly’s TV series, Loudermilk, which premiered on April 27, 2021, streaming on Amazon Prime. Farrelly personally cast Brian in the series alongside Ron Livingston, Anja Savcic, Will Sasso and Mat Fraser. Brian is receiving praise for his portrayal of “Mugsy,” a recovering addict who is estranged from his family. The first two seasons of Loudermilk originally aired on AT&T’s Audience Network and moved to Amazon Prime on March 12, 2021.

On February 23, 2021, Brian premiered his second Netflix stand-up special, Brian Regan: On The Rocks, which was shot at Tuachan Center for the Arts, an outdoor amphitheater in Utah. Brian’s first Netflix special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers, premiered to rave reviews on November 21, 2017, and is also available as a vinyl album.

Brian stars in his own Netflix series, Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan, which premiered on Christmas Eve 2018. Brian and Jerry Seinfeld Executive Produce the four-episode original half-hour series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up.

Brian made his London debut on February 2, 2019, at The Leicester Square Theatre and he made his Kennedy Center debut with two sold-out shows on March 21 & 22, 2019. He appeared at Carnegie Hall on November 11, 2017, following years of performances in New York City’s finest theaters including Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall, The Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall.

In 2015, Brian made history with his stand-up special, Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall, as the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history.

Brian has eight hour-long comedy releases, most recently 2021’s “Brian Regan: On the Rocks,” which premiered on Netflix

A regular on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brian is the rare guest who the show invites on for two segments: a performance segment and a segment on the couch to chat with Jimmy. Previously, Brian was a regular guest on The Late Show with David Letterman, making 28 appearances on the CBS show.

For more visit Brian's website

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Brian Regan

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

McCoy Center for the Arts

$57-$77

