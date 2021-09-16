Lincoln Theatre Will Host Weekend Exploring Black Film In White America With Wil Haygood and Robert Townsend

The Lincoln Theatre Association will host two events exploring "Black Film in White America." On Saturday, October 16, the Lincoln will host a free, 30th anniversary screening of Robert Townsend's 1991 feature film, The Five Heartbeats.

On Sunday, October 17, Columbus native and author Wil Haygood and Hollywood director and actor Robert Townsend will be live on stage at the Lincoln Theatre to discuss Black filmmaking and the history of Blacks in the film industry.

Just ahead of the national release of his next book, Colorization: One Hundred Years of Black Films in a White World (release date: October 19, 2021), Haygood has taken a deep dive into more than a century of Black artists in a variety of film industry roles both on-screen and behind the scenes, changing social realities, and the business of making movies.

Now celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Five Heartbeats, Townsend offers a hands-on, insider's perspective of a young, Black filmmaker trying to make a mark in Hollywood and change the perception of Black men.

In a not-to-be-missed, once-in-a-lifetime event, Haygood and Townsend will take the stage together to discuss the challenges and celebratory achievements of African Americans in the film industry in a multimedia interview followed by an audience Q&A and book/DVD signing.

The Five Heartbeats (1991)

Saturday, October 16, 7:30 pm

Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.)

Robert Townsend, Michael Wright, Leon Robinson, Harry J. Lennix, Tico Wells, Harold Nicholas, and Diahann Carroll

Rated R

Directed by Robert Townsend, who co-wrote the script with Keenen Ivory Wayans, this musical drama follows the three-decade career of fictional rhythm and blues, African American vocal group "The Five Heartbeats" through the eyes of member Donald "Duck" Matthews.

Black Film in White America: A Conversation with Wil Haygood & Robert Townsend

Sunday, October 17, 3:30 pm

Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.)

Celebrate the national release of Columbus native Wil Haygood's newest book, Colorization: One Hundred Years of Black Films in a White World, and the 30th anniversary of Robert Townsend's 1991 feature film, The Five Heartbeats, with a live, in-person interview with Haygood and Townsend as they discuss the making of Black films in white America and the challenges and celebratory achievements of African Americans in the film industry. The multimedia interview will be followed by an audience Q&A and book/DVD signing.

Both the film screening and conversation event are free and open to the public, but reservations are required and can be made at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com.

These events are made possible through the generous support of Larry and Donna James and Crabbe, Brown, & James with additional support from the Greater Columbus Arts Council.