Jim Brickman Will Support The Southern Theatre With Virtual, Live Performance Of COMFORT & JOY AT HOME

Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman continues his annual Christmas tradition this holiday season with the Comfort & Joy at Home 2020 Virtual Tour. A portion of each ticket purchased to this LIVE event will benefit Columbus' historic Southern Theatre. Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home, while supporting the Southern Theatre during this challenging time.

CAPA presents Comfort & Joy at Home on Wednesday, December 23, at 7 pm. Virtual tickets to this online concert are $40-$125 and can be purchased here or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

$40 Silver Package: Online access to the live, virtual concert.

$75 Gold Package: Online access to the live, virtual concert, access to interact with Jim Brickman in the "Zoom Room," and a stocking full of Christmas gifts delivered to your doorstep.

$125 Diamond Package: Online access to the live, virtual concert, access to interact with Jim Brickman in the "Zoom Room," a stocking full of Christmas gifts delivered to your doorstep, and online access to the post-show party with Jim.

Brickman will blend yuletide memories and holiday carols with his own hit songs such as "The Gift," "Sending You A Little Christmas," "Angel Eyes," and "If You Believe." Brickman will warm hearts with the sweet sounds of faith and love to make spirits bright and bring family and friends together for anything but a silent night.

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 22 No. 1 albums and 33 Top 20 Radio Singles in Billboard Magazine. He's garnered two Grammy nominations, gospel music's Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, and the Canadian Country Music Award. He also has a music scholarship named for him by his alma mater, the prestigious Cleveland Institute of Music.

Brickman is one of pop music's most fascinating success stories. He jumped from a career as a jingle writer of famous tunes for advertising to reviving the romantic standard of the popular song. His first album release was 1995's "No Words," and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide.

His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Lady A, Carly Simon, Michael W. Smith, Herb Alpert, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, Kenny Loggins, John Oates, Martina McBride, Wayne Brady, Jane Krakowski, and countless country, Broadway, pop and jazz musicians.

He's written three best-selling books, starred in five TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show "The Jim Brickman Show." New in 2020, the "Brickman Bedtime Story" podcast can be seen on Facebook LIVE and heard on Pandora, Apple Spotify, and iheart podcasts every Tuesday night.

