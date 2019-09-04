Jesse Cook Performs At The Lincoln

Extraordinarily gifted and versatile, guitarist and composer Jesse Cook creates music so boundless that multiple labels-including jazz, world, and flamenco-are required to adequately describe his dynamic sound. Yet, his music is utterly accessible which explains global album sales exceeding two million, and consistently sold-out shows across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and beyond. Cook has released 10 genre-defying albums, garnering eleven Juno nominations (Canada's Grammy) and one win for Free Fall (2001).

CAPA presents Jesse Cook at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Sunday, October 13, at 7 pm. Tickets are $26.50-$41.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

Jesse Cook, Juno-winning master guitarist, known for his intoxicating fusion of world music, has travelled the globe looking for sounds that resonate with him. "I like finding common ground for different music traditions, a space where music from around the world can come together," Cook explains. "A place where modern sounds can mix with ancient timbres."



Cook was born in Paris to Canadian parents. After moving back to Canada, he started guitar lessons. "My teacher played flamenco. Then, when I'd visit my dad in France, he was living next door to Nicolas Reyes, the singer of The Gipsy Kings. I saw gipsy kids on the corner playing that way too." It was as if the world conspired to get me interested in this style and I was hooked." It was when he heard the Paco de Lucia, Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin album, Friday Night in San Francisco, that the die was cast. "I was captivated by the sheer virtuosity and freedom, that people could play whatever they wanted, creating in that space between jazz and flamenco."

Cook also helps foster this spirit of cultural exploration visually through his photography on Instagram as well his popular weekly video releases on his YouTube channel and through Facebook.





