HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, THE OUTSIDERS, and More Set For Broadway In Columbus 2025-2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PNC Broadway in Columbus and CAPA has announced the 2025-2026 Season, headlined by the Ohio premiere of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the fall of 2025. The season includes six Columbus premieres, including the 2024 Tony Award winning Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS.

“Six Columbus premieres, including the only Ohio stop for the new Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tour… we couldn't be more excited to share this new season with all of our loyal Broadway fans,” Chad Whittington, CAPA President and CEO, said. “The season really does represent the last several years of Broadway at its best, freshest, and most creative, alongside two beloved classics. We'll see you at the theatre!”

The season opens in October with the much-anticipated HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD. The subscription season continues with SOME LIKE IT HOT, which Deadline called “everything you love about musical theater,” in November. In January 2026, get ready to see the “jaw-dropping spectacle that hits all the right buttons” (USA Today) as Marty McFly travels to the past in Doc Brown's DeLorean Time Machine in BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical. “The hills are alive” in February with THE SOUND OF MUSIC. A classic coming-of-age story, the reigning Tony Award winning Best Musical THE OUTSIDERS, follows in March, with the corn-fed beauty of a musical, SHUCKED, up next in April. The subscription season wraps up in June with WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, which The New York Times called “gorgeously imaginative.”

Season Options include the return of the smash hit SIX, in December; the musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES in early 2026; and the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, HADESTOWN, in May 2026.

The 2025-26 season marks the 11th year of PNC's sponsorship of the Broadway in Columbus season.

“Our presenting sponsorship of PNC Broadway in Columbus truly sets the stage to help our local team deliver on our commitment to spur economic development and enrich our communities,” said Mary Auch, PNC regional president for Columbus. “PNC Broadway in Columbus also provides cultural opportunities for students and underserved populations in our community and across the region. The longevity of our collaboration is a testament to PNC's commitment to the arts in the community and making programs accessible.”

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

October 12-November 1, 2025

Ohio Theatre

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD mesmerizes on stage. The touring production is based on the acclaimed Broadway production, currently playing at the Lyric Theatre, New York. It picks up right where the last Harry Potter film left off: 19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure–this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. When Harry's headstrong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

SOME LIKE IT HOT

November 18-23, 2025

Ohio Theatre

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime. SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show in its season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle. No wonder Deadline calls it “a tap-dancing, razzle-dazzling embrace of everything you love about musical theater.” (Columbus premiere)

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical

January 6-11, 2026

Ohio Theatre

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence. Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series. (Columbus premiere)

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

February 24-March 1, 2026

Ohio Theatre

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn't just meant to be enjoyed - it's meant to be shared. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family features beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss.” This vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family will captivate audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience, and the power of music.

THE OUTSIDERS

March 17-22, 2026

Ohio Theatre

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is THE OUTSIDERS. This classic coming-of-age story takes you to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967, where Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade, and their family of Greaser “outsiders” dream about who they want to become in a world that will never accept them. THE OUTSIDERS features Danya Taymor's Tony Award winning direction that's “refreshing, gritty, and endlessly effective.” (The New York Times). With “high-octane choreography” (New York Magazine), THE OUTSIDERS has been described as “more pulse-pounding than anything else on Broadway!” (Time Out New York) (Columbus premiere)

SHUCKED

April 7-12, 2026

Ohio Theatre

Shucked is the Tony Award–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves' “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater. (Columbus premiere)

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

June 9-14, 2026

Ohio Theatre

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to “thrilling, dazzling” life (Time Out New York) in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical! Hailed as a Critic's Pick, The New York Times calls it “stunning, emotional, heart-filled and gorgeously imaginative.” After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age. Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone's “huge, heart-filling" production (The New York Times) features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen's novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. So, step right up to the “spellbinding entertainment” (Variety) at WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, “the best new musical on Broadway” (Theatermania). (Columbus premiere)

SIX

December 16-21, 2025

Palace Theatre

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!" The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed one billion streams worldwide! (SIX includes flashing lights, strobe effects, theatrical haze, and loud music throughout.)



LES MISÉRABLES

January 27-February 1, 2026

Ohio Theatre

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, makes a triumphant return to Columbus. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” and many more.

HADESTOWN

May 15-17, 2026

Ohio Theatre

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE. Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today… and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Comments