Five-Show Lineup Set for 2023-2024 Season at BalletMet

The lineup will include The Nutcracker, Romeo & Juliet, and more.

Apr. 24, 2023  
With both familiar favorites and works entirely new to Columbus' stage, BalletMet will present five shows during its 2023-2024 season. The line-up will include On Stage, The Nutcracker, Alice, Asian Voices, and Romeo & Juliet.

"Our 46th season is a celebration of artistic innovation, cultural diversity, and storytelling through the powerful medium of dance, and there will truly be something in it for everyone," said Edwaard Liang, BalletMet's artistic director. "I can't wait for audiences to join us on this journey of creativity and inspiration."

The music of Sinatra, a sneaker ballet, and daring athleticism will come together for On Stage to kick off BalletMet's season Oct. 13-21, 2023 at the Davidson Theatre. Twyla Tharp's Nine Sinatra Songs, Justin Peck's The Times Are Racing, and Ulysses Dove's masterpiece Vespers will unite for a night of American choreographic innovation. Presenting all three works for the first time, BalletMet's artists will waltz, spin, and reach their way through the stage lights.

Wrapping up 2023 will be the beloved holiday classic, The Nutcracker, from December 7-23, 2023, at the Ohio Theatre. The Columbus favorite will feature the full company and academy students of all ages as they follow Clara on her enchanting journey through the Land of Snow and the Courts of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Up next will be Alice, a fantastical adventure choreographed by Edwaard Liang. The ballet will feature familiar characters from Lewis Carroll's stories, including "live" flamingos, dancing cards, and an extraordinary tea party. Alice will run from Feb. 9-11, 2024 at the Ohio Theatre.

Asian Voices will follow March 15-23, 2024, at the Davidson Theatre with three incredible works from Asian choreographers. Yin Yue, director of YYDC and founder of FoCo technique, will present a world premiere; Ma Cong will return to BalletMet to bring new experiences to the stage in the Columbus debut of Flight of Fancy; and Edwaard Liang's highly acclaimed Seasons will be back to captivate audiences with its beautiful organic shapes and music from Vivaldi's Four Seasons as reimagined by Max Richter.

BalletMet will end its season with Romeo & Juliet, featuring Rossen Milanov conducting the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. This timeless production features dashing sword fights, ballroom grandeur, and a romantic balcony scene that evokes the essence of Shakespeare's iconic play. The story of the famous star-crossed lovers will be told April 26-28, 2024, at the Ohio Theatre.

Subscriptions for BalletMet's 46th season go on sale April 24. Single tickets for The Nutcracker will go on sale July 5, and single tickets for all other shows will go on sale Aug. 1. Ohio Theatre single ticket pricing ranges from $30-$106, and Davidson single ticket pricing ranges from $30-$90. All tickets and subscriptions can be purchased online at balletmet.org and at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.). To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 229-4848.

ABOUT BALLETMET

Renowned for its versatility and innovative repertory, BalletMet ranks among the nation's 20 largest ballet companies.

Since its inception in 1978, BalletMet has made the commission and performance of new works a core organizational priority, with more than 200 World Premieres and hundreds of Company Premieres performed throughout its history. BalletMet stages 60 to 70 performances each year at home and on tour. In the past, the company toured 28 U.S. states and internationally to Russia, Poland, Egypt, Spain and Canada.

BalletMet's Academy has also been recognized as an institution of local and national stature. It offers hundreds of classes to roughly 1,000 students, ages 3 to 95, each year. Students in its Intensive, Boys and Trainee Programs gain invaluable training and experience, including the opportunity to dance on stage alongside the Company's professional dancers.

BalletMet's dance access and education programs serve nearly 30,000 people annually. There are a variety of opportunities to experience and learn the art of dance including free classes, complimentary tickets and student scholarships. BalletMet offers more than 60 scholarships each year to talented youth, many from underserved groups, who could not otherwise participate in dance training.

For more information, visit www.BalletMet.org.




