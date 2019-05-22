FINDING NEVERLAND to Fly to Ohio Theater June 2019

Take the second star on the right and head straight to the Ohio Theater June 4-9 as the national tour of Finding Neverland flies into Columbus.

Based on the Miramax motion picture by David Magee and the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee, Finding Neverland follows the relationship between playwright J. M. Barrie and the family that inspired Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up, one of the most beloved stories of all time.

Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Hair) directs the musical, alongside three-time Emmy Award-winner Mia Michaels ("So You Think You Can Dance," Cirque du Soleil's Delirium) as choreographer. Finding Neverland features a score by Gary Barlow and Grammy Award-winner Elliot Kennedy, and a book by James Graham.

The musical is packed with stunning sights and songs that are sure to be stuck in your head for the rest of the week. At its core, Finding Neverland is a story of the power of imagination and "never growing up."

"Live by the hook" and see Finding Neverland during its run at the Ohio Theater. For tickets and more information, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories

More Hot Stories For You