FINDING NEVERLAND to Fly to Ohio Theater June 2019

May. 22, 2019  

FINDING NEVERLAND to Fly to Ohio Theater June 2019Take the second star on the right and head straight to the Ohio Theater June 4-9 as the national tour of Finding Neverland flies into Columbus.

Based on the Miramax motion picture by David Magee and the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee, Finding Neverland follows the relationship between playwright J. M. Barrie and the family that inspired Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up, one of the most beloved stories of all time.

Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Hair) directs the musical, alongside three-time Emmy Award-winner Mia Michaels ("So You Think You Can Dance," Cirque du Soleil's Delirium) as choreographer. Finding Neverland features a score by Gary Barlow and Grammy Award-winner Elliot Kennedy, and a book by James Graham.

The musical is packed with stunning sights and songs that are sure to be stuck in your head for the rest of the week. At its core, Finding Neverland is a story of the power of imagination and "never growing up."

"Live by the hook" and see Finding Neverland during its run at the Ohio Theater. For tickets and more information, tap here.



Related Articles View More Columbus Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • FINDING NEVERLAND to Fly to Ohio Theater June 2019
  • MadLab Announces 2019-20 Season
  • CAPA And The CSO Announce HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE IN CONCERT At The Ohio Theatre
  • First-ever Capa Marquee Awards Announces 2019 Nominees
  • JIM JAMES' UNIFORM DISTORTION TOUR Plays The Southern
  • Photo Flash: First Look At MAMMA MIA! at Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheatre

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup