Columbus Symphony Expands Sponsorship Of MINDFUL MUSIC MOMENTS

In January 2018, the Columbus Symphony sponsored the first central Ohio school in implementing Mindful Music Moments, a daily mindfulness and classical music program that promotes student focus. Now in 2020, the CSO has expanded its sponsorship, offering Mindful Music Moments free-of-charge to all Columbus City Schools and central Ohio pre-schools. They have also renewed sponsorships of seven other local school districts already participating in the program.

At the start of each school day, students listen to four minutes of recorded classical music and relaxation prompts during morning announcements. Part music appreciation and part stress-reduction techniques, the program offers insight on the composers and music history while taking a moment to calm students' minds and prepare them to learn.

"Our new strategic plan calls for us to double the number of children we reach in the next three years and the expansion of this program is just one facet of our commitment to serve the community as a leading music education resource in central Ohio," stated CSO Executive Director Denise Rehg. "We love this program. Our children live in a complicated and sometimes confusing world. We believe that Mindful Music Moments helps create a space and opportunity for them to pause and think about important issues and will enhance their well-being through the process."

The CSO is also partnering with the Columbus-based law firm Vorys, Sater, Seymour, and Pease to pilot the program as part of its employee engagement and wellness program for attorneys, staff, and their families.

For more information on Mindful Music Moments, visit www.CitySilence.org.

