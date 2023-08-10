Chelcie Lynn Comes To The Davidson Theatre in October

The performance is on Sunday, October 8.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

Chelcie Lynn Comes To The Davidson Theatre in October

Chelcie Lynn will bring her “2 Fingers and a 12 Pack” Tour to the Riffe Center's Davidson Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Tickets start at $37 and may be purchased starting Friday, August 11 at 10 am, at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Chelcie Lynn is a comedian, actress, and internet personality extraordinaire. She started building a fan base in 2014 when her sketches featuring her alter ego, Trailer Trash Tammy, went viral. Her videos have since gained hundreds of millions of views across the internet and have launched her career on screen and in comedy touring.

She was named one of Variety's Top 10 comics to watch in 2021. Her inaugural stand-up comedy tour, “The Tammy Tour: One Trailer Park At A Time,” sold out in 2021. Chelcie continued her cross-country tour in 2022 & 2023 selling out shows. Additionally, she hosted the Tailgates & Tallboys Festivals and appeared at the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.

She can be seen in the Duplass Brothers feature film Tangerine as “Madame Jillian,” and starred in the digital series Coach Von Pidgeon for Funny or Die & Facebook Watch. Chelcie will be appearing in the upcoming feature film Sweet Dreams starring Johnny Knoxville, Mo Amer, and Kate Upton.




