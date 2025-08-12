CLOWNTIME IS OVER Comes to MadLab

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MadLab will present Clowntime is Over, a surreal dark comedy by Joseph Green, as the first production of its 30th Anniversary retrospective season. Opening night is Thursday Sept. 18 at 8pm, with remaining performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm from September 19 to October 4. All shows are at MadLab, 227 N. 3rd St., Columbus, OH 43215. Admission is $15—$20, with tickets available online now.

One of the best-received shows in MadLab's history, Clowntime tells the tale of Max P. Twinkle, a television clown who lives to entertain--because he is too exhausted by life to do anything else. Today, however, is different, as he finds himself trapped in a room with a bitter llama, a loveless bunny rabbit, and a fitfully hungry serpent that may destroy them all.Before the final curtain falls, there will be jokes.And love.And death.And entrances and exits.Clowntime is a surreal comedy suffused with dread. (Just like life.)

MadLab is a 30-year experiment in progress. From its beginnings, quite literally, as an “underground” company performing in basements of Short North art spaces; to its rental of a facility in 1999, which became an anchor of the burgeoning Discovery District; to the purchase of its current home in the heart of Downtown Columbus: MadLab continues to evolve, by producing theatre like nothing else in Central Ohio. Come join the experiment.