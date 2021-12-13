CATS Comes to The Ohio Theatre in January

CAPA and PNC Broadway in Columbus will present one of the biggest hits in theatrical history, CATS, coming to the Ohio Theatre January 11-16 as part of its new North American tour.

Tickets start at $34 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in more than 30 countries and 15 languages and is now on tour across North America. Featuring new sound design, direction, and choreography for a new generation, new audiences will experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life and fans will be thrilled all over again.

The creative team for the new production of CATS includes John Napier (scenic and costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Mick Potter (sound design), choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn. Kim Craven is the associate choreographer and Chrissie Cartwright is the associate director/choreographer.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been seen by more than 75 million people worldwide. Originally directed by Trevor Nunn with choreography and associate direction by Gillian Lynne, scenic and costume design by John Napier, lighting design by David Hersey, and sound design by Abe Jacob, CATS opened in London's West End in 1981.

The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. CATS was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization.

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical held the title of longest-running musical in Broadway history until it was surpassed in 2006 by Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. The original Broadway production closed on September 10, 2000, and is currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history.

CATS returned to Broadway in July 2016 in a stunning revival at the Neil Simon Theatre, where it ran through December 2017.

The 2021-22 tour of CATS is licensed by The Really Useful Group and produced by Troika Entertainment.