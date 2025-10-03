CAPA to Welcome Brit Floyd To The Palace Theatre This February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BRIT FLOYD is preparing to take their award-winning laser and light show, massive circular screen, inflatables, and theatrical concert experience back on the road in 2026.

Currently on the road as part of its 125-date Wish You Were Here 50 Tour world tour, BRIT FLOYD's 2026 “The Moon, The Wall and Beyond” world tour will honor Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall albums and promises to be the band's most ambitious and immersive production to date. This monumental new production celebrates two of the most iconic and influential albums in rock history with a breathtaking show that captures the spirit, sound, and spectacle of the legendary band.

CAPA welcomes BRIT FLOYD to the Columbus for a February 21, 2026, show in the Palace Theatre.

The 2026 shows will feature highlights from The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall, including such timeless classics such as “Time,” “Money,” “Comfortably Numb,” and “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2.” Beyond these iconic songs, audiences can also expect a selection of fan favorites from Pink Floyd's vast discography.

The assembled band of musicians that audiences have come to love and respect worldwide over the years will take to the stage to perform note-for-note renditions of all the classic Pink Floyd tracks. The BRIT FLOYD ensemble includes BRIT FLOYD's long-time guitarist/lead vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington and bassist/lead vocalist Ian Cattell, along with the other expert musicians who've joined the ranks of BRIT FLOYD over the last decade. Expect special guests to pop in for shows along the tour route.

Since their formation, BRIT FLOYD has set the standard for tribute performances, delivering stadium-scale concerts that combine stunning musicianship, cutting-edge visuals, and an unparalleled attention to detail. Having performed over 1,500 shows (in over 40 countries) since their launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011, BRIT FLOYD have circled the globe, with sold out tours across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. They've performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; and 'The Showplace of the Nation,' NYC's Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. The BRIT FLOYD show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded by many as the world's greatest rock tribute experience and BRIT FLOYD has earned worldwide acclaim as the definitive live Pink Floyd experience.