CAPA Welcomes Comedian Max Amini To Davidson Theatre This November

Comedian Max Amini will take the stage at the Davidson Theatre (77 S. High St.) at 7:30 pm Sunday, November 17.

By: Sep. 16, 2024
CAPA Welcomes Comedian Max Amini To Davidson Theatre This November Image
Tickets, which start at $45.77, may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Step into the electric world of comedy sensation Max Amini! Since bursting onto the scene in Los Angeles in 2002, he's captured the hearts of tens of thousands of fans worldwide.

Thrilling audiences as a headline act, Max is armed with a fresh array of comedy delights that will leave audiences in stitches and rolling in the aisles! Join this hilarious evening as Max unleashes his trademark wit and charm, taking on life's absurdities and delivering nonstop amusement!




