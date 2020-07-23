CAPA To Host Third Installment Of The ApART Together Free Facebook Concert Series

Back by popular demand, CAPA will host a third installment of its ApART Together Concert Series, a free, online series featuring concerts from local artists. To date, the series has featured 16 different artists and will now showcase an additional nine. For three consecutive weekends-July 30-August 1, August 6-8, and August 13-15-CAPA will stream a 30-minute set from one of the nine featured artists at 7pm daily on its Facebook page. The series also provides the opportunity for the artists to earn an income while venues are closed. CAPA pays each performer, and during each concert, links will be provided for viewers to "tip" artists directly.

The third installment of CAPA's ApART Together Concert Series is scheduled as follows:

Thursday, July 30, 7 pm - The Castros

The husband and wife acoustic folk-rock duo of multi-instrumentalist Marco and singer/songwriter Sara blend their colliding influences to create uplifting songs for the heart. Expect upbeat sing-alongs, a few with ethereal melodies, and a couple songs in Spanglish!

Friday, July 31, 7 pm - Starlit Ways

Starlit Ways is the acoustic duo of singer/songwriters Rose Nkechi Onyeneho (originally from West Africa) and Chris Glover (native of Columbus). They will perform classic jazz and French covers that highlight an important era of music and composition.

Saturday, August 1, 7 pm - The Talisha Holmes Duo with Brandon Bjazz Scott

Specializing in an eclectic fusion of jazz, soul, pop, folk, electro, and rock, Talisha Holmes is known for giving both an energetic and intimate show. With Bjazz on keyboard, the duo will perform mostly originals and a few covers.

Thursday, August 6, 7 pm - Joe Peppercorn

Recently having gained the endorsement of Sir Paul McCartney for his annual Sgt. Peppercorn's Marathon Show, Columbus singer/songwriter Joe Peppercorn's music has also been featured in the Academy Award-nominated documentary Murderball. He will perform a set of original songs on piano and guitar including his upcoming baroque-pop opus "Darkening Stars," indie-folk songs written and recorded with his Columbus band The Whiles, and maybe even a non-Beatles cover song.

Friday, August 7, 7 pm - Stephanie Jeffreys

Inspired by artists such as Emmylou Harris, Guy Clark, John Prine, Gillian Welch, and Lucinda Williams, Columbus-based singer/songwriter Stephanie Jeffreys will perform an acoustic set of Americana roots originals and covers that incorporate country, folk, and blues. Jeffreys' bare-bones guitar playing is bolstered by beautifully heart-rending vocals, in a tight, lyrically provocative package.

Saturday, August 8, 7 pm - Amber Knicole

Amber Knicole, best known as the dynamic frontwoman of the Columbus-based neo funk group MojoFlo, will take viewers on a journey through the ever-evolving genre of musical theatre.

Thursday, August 13, 7 pm - Donna Mogavero Music

Acoustic singer/songwriter Donna Mogavero will be joined by two members of her band-Jack Burgess on bass and Dave Fowler on drums-to perform original music from her upcoming CD, a couple classic originals, and a brand-new song, plus a couple cover tunes.

Friday, August 14, 7 pm - Sean Carney

A third-generation professional musician, Columbus-born blues guitarist Sean Carney will perform a set of '50s-influenced Chicago electric blues music including several selections by Robert Johnson as interpreted by Robert Lockwood, Jr. and Tom Waits.

Saturday, August 15, 7 pm - Willie Phoenix

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Willie Phoenix has had a career and a passion that has spanned decades, never failing to deliver jaw-dropping originals with an undeniable edge. He will perform a set of his own electrified hybrid of rock and pop that sounds like Jimi, Santana, Cream, the Stones, and the Beatles all in one voice and ten fingers.

