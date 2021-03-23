CAPA To Host Another Round Of Its 'ApART Together' Free Facebook Concert Series

Back by popular demand, CAPA will host its fourth installment of the ApART Together Concert Series, a free music series offering online concerts from local artists. To date, the series has featured 25 different artists and will now showcase an additional nine.

For three consecutive weekends-April 8-10, April 15-17, and April 22-24-CAPA will stream a 30-minute set from one of the nine featured artists at 7pm daily on its Facebook page.

The series also provides the opportunity for the artists to earn an income as CAPA pays each performer, and during each concert, links are provided for viewers to "tip" artists directly.

Thursday, April 8, 7 pm - Lily Bloom

Lily Bloom has cultivated her own sound that draws from jazz, hip hop, Americana, and good, old-fashioned rock and roll. A harpist, pianist, and singer, she composes all her own music, and for this performance, will play a mix of originals and covers.

Friday, April 9, 7 pm - Sean Woosley

Sean Woosley, prolific songwriter and namesake of the pub/indie rock group The Woosley Band, will perform selections from the group's latest record, I Hope That You Find Love, and a handful of other favorites.

Saturday, April 10, 7 pm - Miir

Accompanying herself on piano, hip hop/neo-soul artist Miir will perform a selection of her favorite original songs from throughout her career.

Thursday, April 15, 7 pm - Molly Winters

A sultry mix of Americana, rock, jazz, and old-time swing, Molly Winters will perform an acoustic mix of original material and cover songs featuring her charming and passionate vocals, acoustic guitar, ukulele, and maybe even a kazoo.

Friday, April 16, 7 pm - Liz Woolley

An eclectic musician with a background spanning everything from jazz to folk to Broadway and everything in between, Liz Woolley will perform a variety of covers and her own original songs.

Saturday, April 17, 7 pm - C LA C I

Singer/songwriter C LA C I will perform an acoustic set of roots, reggae, and country music mingled with his own storytelling, sharing his life experience and journey into his inner self.

Thursday, April 22, 7 pm - Bloodthirsty Virgins

Performed by the full band of Nikki Wonder, Scott Gorsuch, Keith Hanlon, and James Wooster, the set will feature the gritty and cinematic rock music of the Bloodthirsty Virgins, as well as a few cover songs from The Pretenders and Tom Petty.

Friday, April 23, 7 pm - Mukiss

Mukiss is the recently launched solo project of prolific, Columbus-based musician Caeleigh Featherstone. She will perform a stripped-down and intimate version of her guitar-infused, indie-rock, keyboard-heavy songs.

Saturday, April 24, 7 pm - Isis Yasmeen Acoustic

Classically trained vocalist Isis Yasmeen mixes pop, R&B, and soul, creating her own unique sound. Paired with the sweet sounds of acoustic guitar, she will sing covers of Beyoncé, Etta James, and more.