CAPA Presents The Capitol Fools At Davidson Theatre In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CAPA has announced the musical political parodies presented by the now defunct comedy troupe, the Capitol Steps, will continue as the Capitol Fools, a new group created by former members of the Capitol Steps. The Capitol Fools will perform live on the Davidson Theatre (77 S. High St.) stage on Thursday, September 26.

The Capitol Fools hold up a mirror to our crazy political culture, providing hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections that continue to inspire belly-laughter. Audiences will see former members of the Capitol Steps performing all the beloved bits, the mind-boggling backward talking spoonerisms, break-neck costume changes, over-the-top impressions, and all-new song parodies reflecting the day's news.

Tickets start at $34 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939 starting at 10 am Friday, May 10.

The Capitol Steps started in 1981 by some staffers in Illinois Senator Charles Percy's office to provide Christmas party entertainment and to rib the people that employed them. Soon, they were touring the nation chronicling the humor found in current events through clever song parodies.

When the Capitol Steps called it quits in 2021 after nearly 40 years, an intrepid group of former Capitol Steps cast members and the co-writer chose not to go quietly into that good night. This band of fools reflected on a world without musical, political satire, and didn't like what they saw. And just like that the Capitol Fools were born.

While foolish enough to embark on this new journey, they were smart enough to not reinvent the wheel. Fast-paced, laugh out loud show… check. Equal opportunity offenders… check. Skewering both sides of the aisle… check. If a “Steps-style show” is wrong, they don't want to be right.

No matter who holds (or doesn't hold) office, there is never a shortage of material. Writer Mark Eaton said, “We've always said our show's greatest enemy is a competent government. Therefore, we should be around for a long, long time.”

Capitol Fools

Thursday, September 26

Davidson Theatre

$34-$47

Created by former members of The Capitol Steps, Capitol Fools hold up a mirror to our crazy political culture, providing hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections that continue to inspire belly-laughter. Audiences will see all the beloved bits, the mind-boggling backward talking spoonerisms, break-neck costume changes, over-the-top impressions, and all-new song parodies reflecting the day's news.

For tickets, visit www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus' magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

Comments